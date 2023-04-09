The Company You Keep season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Jailbreak!

After what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get some more news about The Company You Keep season 1 episode 8? Rest assured, there is another installment coming next week, and we can only hope that there is some great stuff ahead.

Based on what we’ve seen so far with this series, there are of course a few things that we can expect — think, for starters, a great caper at the center of the story. With that being said, we do wonder if this episode will be more like Prison Break than a lot of other shows that are out there.

Below, go ahead and check out the full The Company You Keep season 1 episode 8 synopsis:

Daphne tries to use Charlie to help Patrick get out of jail. Elsewhere, Emma partners with Birdie when Leo gathers his old friends around to con a man who lost their pensions years ago.

Remember that the next few episodes of this show are going to be beyond essential in determining the long-term future of the show, which does remain very much in question at the moment. We know that we’d like to see more of the series, but we also live in an era where nothing is guaranteed. It’s going to depend on how many people watch live and beyond that, what some of the DVR numbers are at the same time.

We do at least think that the remainder of this season is going to ramp up and give us a lot of shocking, dramatic twists throughout. Isn’t that at the center of the Milo Ventimiglia series? We at least tend to think so!

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that most of the main characters come out of this story in one piece. (The title for this installment, for those curious, is “The Art of the Steel.”)

