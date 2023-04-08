SEAL Team season 7: Any early hopes for season 8?

What is happening behind the scenes right now in regards to SEAL Team season 7? If there is one way we can summarize it on a basic level, it is as follows: Right now, the show is most likely in the planning stages. Filming has yet to begin, and everyone is doing their best behind the scenes to prepare for the next steps of the journey.

As for what some of these next steps could look like, that leads to some other important questions — with one of them being how the Paramount+ series is planning out its long-term prospects. Is season 7 going to be the final season?

Judging from the fact that Paramount+ did not reveal anything at the time of the show’s renewal, we are going to take that as a sign that there is still hope. Because of that, we can jump over to the next important order of business here, and that includes how we can continue to help the show over the next few months.

Why not convince some friends to check out old episodes? Anything that can be done to spread the word is a good thing. The same goes for social interaction, and making sure that SEAL Team continues to stand out amidst what is an increasingly-packed field of various shows all across the board.

If season 7 is the final one…

More than likely, we will get an announcement about that by a time a premiere date is announced, which we are currently expecting to see either in the late summer or the early fall. If there is no revelation about it then, we will move forward with the hope that there could be either a season 8 or that movie that was previously discussed.

We know that at some point, the journey of Bravo Team will be over, but we’re not ready for it as of yet. It does still feel like there are more worthy stories to tell from this world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a SEAL Team season 8?

Are you feeling optimistic at all that it could happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming, and we also don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

