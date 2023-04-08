Fire Country season 1 episode 19: Bode’s parole hearing set

Tonight on Fire Country season 1 episode 19, we got another step closer to Bode earning his freedom — he has a parole hearing!

So when is it going to be? That’s the first order of business, and we do have a good answer to that now: Two months. This means that more than likely, you’re going to have a chance to see this around the finale. Isn’t that the perfect way in order to end things this season? Well, it could be, but there is no guarantee that things are going to according to plan. After all, Bode indicated as much to Gabriela during their phone call. He hasn’t gotten anywhere with a parole hearing in the past.

The thing that is clearly going in Bode’s favor this time around is working at fire camp, given that it has given him a brand-new sense of purpose and resolve. This is something that more than likely, we are going to see him speak about.

So who are we going to be seeing working with him throughout this parole process? Well, at the very least we know that he will have a lot of people on his side. We know that working in this program has helped Max Thieriot’s character earn at least a part of the redemption he’s been looking for.

Here is the real problem…

Well, let’s just say that the prison system is not always fair. Just because we see something in Bode does not mean that the State of California will feel the same way.

Honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked in the event that the season 1 finale ended with us waiting to get news on how the parole hearing went — we’ve known for a while that a season 2 is coming. Isn’t this a proper cliffhanger?

What do you think we are going to see from Bode’s parole hearing as we get near the end of Fire Country season 1?

(Photo: CBS.)

