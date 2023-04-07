Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting the episode “Off the Rails” after what we just saw last week?

We don’t need to beat around the bush here, so with that, let’s share the good news: There IS a new episode coming in a matter of hours! Odds are, you’ve heard at least about the big-name guest star who is coming on board here in Kane Brown. The country star will be diving head-first into this world as a fascinating character named Robin. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 18 synopsis with some other insight:

“Off the Rails” – The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we imagine that Brown is going to get some big scenes — given that he is a major star within the country music world, of course we tend to think that the writers are going to make the most of his presence. Why wouldn’t they?

Beyond just Brown’s appearance…

Remember that this is Fire Country and there’s going to be some really dangerous stuff that will go down. Also, a new face could come into Manny’s life, and we could start to inch a little bit closer to whatever the end of this season is going to look like. The finale is set to air in May.

