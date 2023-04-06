Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get a little bit more information on the future of the show, we are 100% happy to help!

Of course, it’s so much more gratifying to help when the news is good … but in this case, it’s not. There is no installment of the crime drama tonight, just as can be said for every other show that is currently off the air. Luckily, this is not a super-long hiatus and you’ll see an installment on April 13. Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that another repeat is going to follow it on April 20. We’ll have some other information on that down the road.

So what sort of stuff can you anticipate from the next new episode? Well, let’s just set the stage for a moment courtesy of the CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Fractured” – The CSI team investigates a bomb that detonated during a masquerade party for wealthy investors at the site of a new casino, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, April 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders.

Of course, it’s great to know that there’s going to be a good bit of nostalgia in this episode, and in general we think that the writers have done a good job of sprinkling that in throughout the show. (Also, remember that we still have Catherine Willows around!)

One other thing that it’s nice to know at this given moment is that there is a season 3 coming down the road. That is one less thing to worry about — though granted, we tend to imagine that there are plenty of things to be concerned over when it comes to the story.

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18?

Do you think that there’s going to be some sort of huge cliffhanger to cap off this story? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

