Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale: Possible cliffhanger tease

For those who are currently unaware, the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale is slated to air in ABC, and it is going to be a two-hour affair. Be prepare for a lot of shocking moments from start to finish, and also a cliffhanger that could set the stage in a big way for what lies ahead moving forward.

Sure, we also know that Ellen Pompeo will be back as Meredith Grey at some point during this episode, but we don’t tend to think that this is going to be the top story at the end of the day once these episodes air. That is, of course, based on some of the headlines that we are getting now from the cast members involved.

Speaking now in a new interview with TVLine, series star Kevin McKidd (who is directing the first of the two-part finale event) had the following to say when it comes to setting the stage for the story to come:

“[The finale is also] quite shocking. There are going to be some things in it that people are going to be kind of surprised and shocked at.”

Should we be surprised by this?

Well, probably not given that this is Grey’s Anatomy and they have to do something to keep people engaged. It’s also hard to just think about what sort of new twist we could be presented with in the wake of everything that we’ve seen on the show so far. Our sentiment, at least at the moment, is that a cast member or two could be in jeopardy, and there is probably going to be some sort of cliffhanger that keeps us guessing.

From our vantage point, we would argue that it’s been a while since we had a finale that really made us wonder just about everything when it comes to the long-term future of the show. Maybe it is time that the writers moved in that direction again.

