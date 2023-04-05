After what you get tonight on ABC, are you eager to learn The Conners season 5 episode 20 return date over at ABC? Why wouldn’t you be? We know, after all, that there is so much stuff to look forward to right now.

First and foremost, though, let’s remind everyone that (unfortunately) there is no new episode on the network in seven days. We know that some hiatuses have been all over the place with the sitcom as of late, and that is going to continue. Season 5 episode 20 is going to air once we get around to Wednesday, April 20. The title for this episode is “What’s So Funny About Peas, Love and Understanding?” — is this going to answer the age-old question of whether or not peas can be funny? Well, we don’t know about that, but we are 100% expecting to get a few more laughs.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 20 synopsis below:

Darlene figures out a new plan to afford Mark’s college tuition. Meanwhile, Jackie and Louise try to help Becky meet a new guy.

Given that we are inching ever closer at this point to the end of season 5, we tend to imagine that a few more stories are going to escalate and with that, we’re going to get a few dramatic moments mixed in with all of the humor. After all, one of the real strengths of a show like The Conners is that it can be relatable and real while also giving you some laughs. We’ll just have to see how they do that over the course of the next several installments.

