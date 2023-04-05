Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Who is Sam Sutton?

Who is Sam Sutton moving forward on Grey’s Anatomy season 19? Let’s just say there is another important character entering the picture.

According to a new report from Variety, Sam Page of The Bold Type fame is going to recur as this character. He is described as “an Air Force pilot who is seriously injured in a base-jumping accident. Although he’s coping with trauma, he somehow maintains his sense of humor and charm.”

The character’s first appearance will be coming in the May 4 episode titled “Come Fly With Me,” one where Link will be dealing “with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery.” This is something that the character has already struggled with as of late — is this major surgery going to be on Sam? That is an easy way to read things at the moment.

In general, most of Link’s story at the moment on the show is tied to 1) him finding his footing again in the operating room and 2) the relationship that he has with Jo. The two have been friends for a really long time, but are they going to be able to be so much more? That’s something that has been carefully explored, but we’re not sure that there is a super-clear answer to it … at least at the moment. Luckily, we know that there will be plenty of time to dive further into this down the road.

In general, Grey’s Anatomy does have a lot of story to come through the rest of the season. The next couple of weeks, for example, will be tied to getting to see some big stuff for Maggie as she prepares to exit the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Meanwhile, we know that Ellen Pompeo will be back for the finale as Meredith Grey.

In general, clearly there is a lot to be excited about. We just have to prepare to make it to that point.

What do you think we’re going to see for the character of Sam Sutton moving into Grey’s Anatomy the rest of the way?

