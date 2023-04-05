Community movie: Is Donald Glover returning as Troy?

From the moment that the Community movie was first announced, there were a lot of people wondering the following: Would Donald Glover be back?

After all, remember that the actor/writer is by far the biggest star to come out of the long-term NBC show and beyond that, he left during the fifth season. For a while, it was clear that he had moved on to some other things like Atlanta and rarely acknowledged Troy Barnes. Yet, it wasn’t because he hated the role; he just had other things going on.

With Glover took part in a cast table read for the show during the global health crisis, we started to have hope that he would appear in a potential Community movie. Those hopes were amplified when Peacock first announced that the movie would be happening.

Now, Donald himself has strongly indicated that he will be coming back as his old character. In a new interview with GQ reflecting on his various roles, he indicates that there are some plans in the works for the movie and it certainly seems like he is returning; however, he also says that he has yet to receive a script from Dan Harmon. That’s not that much of a shock, given that they would often receive scripts at the last-minute during the show’s original run.

Glover also talks in the video about how valuable Community was for him when it comes to preparing him for a future in entertainment, as there were so many things that the show allowed him to try and test. He also had no clue early on that the show had a cult following, largely because of NBC not viewing it the same that they did some other hits.

Related – Be sure to get some news on the Community movie right now

What do you want to see from Donald Glover during the Community movie?

Meanwhile, what are you most hoping to see from the story as a whole? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







