NCIS season 20 spoilers: General Hospital actress cast

NCIS season 20 has featured a number of daytime TV stars over the years — today, add Lexi Ainsworth to the mix!

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the General Hospital actress confirmed that she will be appearing in an upcoming episode. The title for the installment currently is “Second Opinion,” but there isn’t too much else out there about this story as of yet. (Her character will be named Holly.)

Given that NCIS: Hawaii recently wrapped production on its second season, we tend to think the same can be said for the flagship. It did start up filming a little bit later than the spin-off, so that is a reasonable explanation as to why things are still going strong.

As for what NCIS is planning for the end of season 20, there is both mystery and excitement all around that. We don’t think it is lost on anyone who works on the show that twenty seasons is an incredible achievement and as a result of that, they will absolutely want to deliver something big. “Big” just comes in different forms. It could be tied to some sort of major threat like a government official. Or, it could feature a major character coming back. There are a lot of possibilities out there, but it all depends on finding the right stories for them and then also the actor being available at a certain point in time.

Also, given that there is already a season 21 confirmed, that should make everyone feel a little bit more comfortable with having a cliffhanger at the very end. There have been some great ones over the years!

Following a hiatus for the past several weeks, rest assured that the Sean Murray series will be back on Monday with an installment titled “Head Games.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

