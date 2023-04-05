Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI? Did Nina die during crossover?

Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI following the big three-part crossover event? We certainly understand if there were people out there worried.

Take, for starters, the fact that VanSanten would have a case to be next Sean Bean if Nina Shore was killed off by the end of these episodes. Remember, after all, that her characters on For All Mankind as well as The Boys have been killed in just the past couple of years!

Luckily, though, here is the good news — not only did Nina survive her near-death crisis in the crossover, but so did her and Scola’s unborn child. The situation did greatly inform the latter’s behavior over the course of the crossover, as he took extreme measures in the event to get his brand of justice — at one point, he even had to be talked down.

Yet, through this whole experience, we do think that Scola does very-much understand what matters to him perhaps more than ever before, and we have to hope that this is a lesson that he can carry with him for quite some time. Can he and Nina be happy? We sure hope for that.

As for how much of Nina we will see down the road…

We still imagine that this will be somewhat touch-and-go. Because VanSanten is not a series regular on FBI, it does make it that we could go several weeks at a time without seeing the character. At the same time, it does also make it that the actress could end up landing another role somewhere else. There are a few different variables that you have to consider here, and it is different from your standard part in this world for that very reason.

For now, let’s just hope that there’s a chance to check in on Nina and Scola at some other point down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

