FBI season 5 episode 18 spoilers: The crossover aftermath

After what you see in the epic three-part crossover event, of course it makes sense to be curious about FBI season 5 episode 18. How is the show going to follow up everything that happened?

Well, we should note first and foremost that there are new episodes for the show across the board, so that’s not something that you have to worry about. Yet, we do think that there’s a lot to worry about in regards to Scola. If you’ve watched the event tonight, then you know already that he’s gone through a lot. These are events that he will have to cope with over the rest of the season, and it’s not going to be easy. He nearly lost people he cared about and came close to making decisions that he cannot walk back.

Want to get some more specifics now about what to expect? Then all you have to do is check out the FBI season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Obligation” – When the deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base is kidnapped and forced to give over access codes, the team must work quickly to find the suspect along with stolen ammunition. Also, Scola questions his own safety in the aftermath of a recent traumatic experience, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we at least think that we’ll have more of a road map for what the rest of the season looks like for Scola. We can’t speak to anyone else at the moment, but this is at least something that we are actively thinking about at the moment. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

