Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it will be some huge surprise to anyone that we want more of the crime drama, and soon!

Unfortunately, “soon” does not mean that we are going to see Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast back on the air tonight. There is no episode currently set on the network, and we could be waiting a little while longer to see what lies ahead. How long are we talking? Well for now, it appears as though the next episode “Bread Crumbs” is set to arrive in one week’s time.

You can view the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 18 synopsis to get more information about it now.

“Bread Crumbs” – When Tennant interrogates a suspect during his helicopter transfer and the helicopter crashes, she must utilize her skills to save herself and the other passengers, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What will the long-term road ahead look like?

Well, the unfortunate news is that following the upcoming episode, a larger hiatus may be on the way, one that brings us all the way to the start of May. That is when the home stretch of the season may be here, and that brings us to the all-important (and rather epic) big finale near the end of next month.

We know already that there is going to be a season 3 for the show down the road, and we tend to think that this advance knowledge will embolden the writers a little bit. It offers them a chance to give us a cliffhanger that in some other instances, we may not have had a chance to see. Isn’t there a lot to like about that first and foremost?

