Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Is Chandra Wilson sticking around?

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 20, it makes sense at this point that you’d wonder who would be a part of it. Meredith Grey is currently gone, and we know that Maggie Pierce will be leaving the show soon.

So are we still going to see Miranda Bailey? We sure hope so, given that Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are now the only full-time cast members who have been there from the beginning. We certainly don’t want either one of them to be gone anytime in the near future!

Luckily, it does seem as though Chandra Wilson is going anywhere in the near future. Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“I used to say, ‘I’m there until the wheels fall off until the very, very end, and it can’t last that much longer, right?’ And then we keep going … For now, I’m challenging myself to be there until the very last episode, the very last day, the very last scene.”

Of course, all of this is promising and gives us a certain measure of hope that we are going to be able to see Bailey stick around long-term … though of course, this also does raise the question as to how long the show is going to be on the air. Are we going to see several more years’ worth of episodes? It’s at least possible, but we tend to think for now, ABC will take this a single season at a time. They probably recognize that there is no real reason at all for them to rush things along here and they probably won’t.

Given that next season is such a milestone in it being the 20th chapter for the show on the air, let’s just hope it does some big stuff that lives up to the hype. Also, that Wilson gets some huge stories to reward her for her long-term loyalty.

Related – How will Maggie leave on Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

How many seasons do you think that we will see Bailey stick around on Grey’s Anatomy?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







