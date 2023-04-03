The Blacklist season 10 episode 6: Is Robert Vesco dead?

Tonight’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 delivered a lot of action, but also put one Dembe Zuma in a horrible position.

The good news? Reddington’s former right-hand man turned FBI agent is going to be okay after spending an extensive amount of torture time with none other than Dr. Laken Perillos. He wouldn’t be alive were it not for one of Reddington’s teams who was on standby. He gets a chance to breathe a little easier.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Robert Vesco. Wujing learned that he was working as a mole for Reddington over the course of the episode, and as a result of that, killed him. Reddington discovered his body in the closing minutes and with that, he says goodbye to his former mentor.

We can’t say that we’re shocked about this, mostly because almost everyone close to Raymond dies at one point or another. We almost think that he’s treated it as a natural occurrence of his life. Vesco knew that he was potentially going to be killed the moment that he agreed to the Wujing plan; that part was not all that much of a shock.

What is going to happen next?

Well, we do think that Reddington has a real knack for a good revenge plan, and we do think that we’re going to see a lot of that and then some moving forward. He has even more of an incentive to go after Wujing moving forward.

As for Dr. Laken Perillos, it doesn’t seem as though Wujing has much use for her anymore. We’re moving next into the return of the Freelancer, who we’re sure is going to be bringing a LOT of danger to the table based on his history.

What did you think overall about the events of The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 on NBC?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

