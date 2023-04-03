Why did Sarah Beth leave American Idol 21 at Hollywood Week?

Why did Sarah Beth leave American Idol 21 following her Hollywood Week performance? We think some out there were surprised. After all, why wouldn’t they be? She was a super-strong vocalist and on paper, it made sense to think that she would be around a while.

However, after what she brought for her performance tonight, she unceremoniously said her goodbye … but what was the reason for that?

Well, the answer here is rather simple in that she wanted to simply be back home as a mother, and didn’t feel like this was where she was meant to be. This comes in the wake of a controversial moment in her auditions, where comments made by Katy Perry towards her struck a nerve. She commented on that to some extent on social media after the episode aired, and clearly, all of that was weighing on her during her Hollywood Week performance.

Ultimately, what Sarah Beth’s exit showed further is that this experience is not for everyone. This is a long and grueling process that can take you away from your loved ones for an extended period of time, and we absolutely think that weighed on her. Also, coming off of her time on American Idol she already has a platform, which is probably what she wanted in the first place. She has a chance now to further her career in the exact what that she wants away from the show.

Ultimately, don’t be shocked if we end up seeing more and more of these early exits over the years, mostly as more and more performers all have an opportunity to expand their audience outside of the show. Also, remember that Idol in itself is not the sort of star-maker that it was once upon a time.

What do you think about Sarah Beth choosing to leave American Idol 21 at this particular moment?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

