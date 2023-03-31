CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to learn the CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 return date? If so, rest assured you’re not alone! There is a lot to go over here, both in terms of when the show is coming back and also the long-term future.

First and foremost, it does make a good bit of sense to get the bad news out of the way: There is no episode next week. We just got back from a hiatus and yet, there’s another one. If there is any silver lining here that we can share, it’s that we are, at least, looking at a pretty short break. We will have a chance to see the series back on the air on Thursday, April 13, so exactly in two weeks.

Unfortunately, we are too far away at the moment to have a lot of updates as to what some of the upcoming stories are going to be, which means that we are in this crummy spot right now where we are stuck having to sit around and wait. Hopefully, we’ll at least get some element of news pretty soon so that there is a thing or two to look forward to — don’t we all need that?

What we can at least say to ease everyone’s mind, at least for now, is that there is so much more to look forward to, given that the series is coming back for a season 3 — that’s one less thing to worry about! We can just sit, back, relax, and have far fewer concerns.

With that being said…

This is still a world where there could be a lot of drama coming up for some specific characters down the road. Who wants to sit here and feel altogether confident with what’s going to be coming up down the road? We certainly are not at this point!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

