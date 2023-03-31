Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12: Is Addison dead?

Going into tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12, there was really one question that everyone had above all others, and understandably so. Was Addison Montgomery dead?

As we prepared for the episode, we knew that Kate Walsh’s longtime fan-favorite character was in grave danger after being charged at by the far. Yet, there was also nothing that indicated to us that she would 100% be a goner. She didn’t get the full impact of the attack, and we also didn’t think there was any reason for the medical drama to remove this character from their world.

Remember this, for starters: Walsh is not a series regular. Beyond just that, she’s also someone you would like to have at your disposal in the future. There was no functional reason to kill Addison off, and we couldn’t imagine the show wanting to do this simply for the sake of doing so. It’d dash our (perhaps impossible) hopes to see a revival of Private Practice down the road!

Anyhow, we’re going to have more updates on Addison’s fate over the course of the episode tonight — be sure to refresh throughout.

Related – Check out more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including more on what lies ahead

What did you think about the overall events of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12?

Did you expect that Addison would be dead entering the episode? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







