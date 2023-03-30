Fire Country season 1 episode 17 spoilers: Bode wants answers!

Tomorrow night on CBS, we’re finally going to see Fire Country season 1 episode 17 — and a big confrontation is coming. In particular, we’re talking about a tense situation between Bode and Jake, where the latter’s past will come into question.

Throughout the entirety of this super-painful hiatus for the show, there has been a big question dangling out there: Did Jake start the fires? There is some evidence pointing to him as the serial arsonist but at the same time, we have our doubts. We’ve always had our doubts. It feels like he’s being set up or, at the very least, there is a reason why he hasn’t been able to prove his innocence.

If nothing else, we do have some more scoop right now that shows that Jake does have a secret tied to his best … and it’s something that Bode is just finding out about.

In a new sneak peek over at Collider, you can get a good sense of precisely what we are talking about here. Max Thieriot’s character confronts Jake about the information that he’s holding back, and it is clearly something that Jake is very much worried about when it comes to the information spreading.

Yet, in the midst of all of this, he still professes his innocence over the fires.

What does Jake need to do?

Based on what we’re seeing right now, the best path forward for this character seems to be finding a way to ensure that his name is cleared. Can Jake and Bode work together for that? This is what we’re hoping for! We don’t want this to hang over Jake’s head for some long period of time.

Let’s hope for good things on Fire Country tomorrow … but we also know that this is a world where good things are not necessarily guaranteed.

