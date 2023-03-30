Law & Order: SVU season 24: Who plays Muncy’s brother?

Who is Muncy’s brother on Law & Order: SVU season 25 — and not only that, who is the actor playing him on the show tonight?

Over the course of this season, we’ve had a few chances here and there to learn about the new addition of the team. Tonight, that’s going to happen in a pretty substantial way during “Lime Chaser.” We’re going to have a chance to learn more about her through the lens of her family — but also in a troubling way. Her brother Teddy gets tied to a new case that the SVU team is investigating. So what is his role in it? Well, we’ll have to see about that.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Molly Burnett had to say about her character and the sibling we’re about to meet:

She’s still in this mothering role because they live together. Though he’s a troublemaker, she loves him very much and she’s incredibly loyal to him especially after their trauma bond when they lost their mom.

Who plays the role of Muncy’s brother?

If you recognize Teddy from something else, we 100% understand. After all, Michael Trotter has appeared in a lot of stuff before joining the SVU world as this character. Some of his more notable credits include The Right Stuff, Underground, The Resident, Inhumans, and Ray Donovan.

Depending on what happens over the course of tonight’s episode, there is certainly a chance that we could be seeing more of the character down the road. A lot of that comes down to just how many more Muncy stories we’ll see, and what the writers are looking to explore.

Remember that technically, there is no season 25 renewal at present — yet, feel confident that it’s going to happen. Why would you be worried based on the current state of the show’s ratings?

What do you think we’re going to see from Muncy on Law & Order: SVU season 24 moving forward?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming on the show right now. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

