Station 19 season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Carina goes undercover

As we prepare ourselves to see Station 19 season 6 episode 13 on ABC next week, it is clear that there are a few different things to be excited about right now.

So where do we start? Well, let’s just say that this is a chance to see something a little bit different for Carina and Bailey, coming over from Grey’s Anatomy. These two are doctors and yet, they are about to go undercover as a means to potentially help some women in need.

To get a handful of details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

The crew finds themselves in the middle of a family dispute and a renovation that’s gone off the rails. Ben crashes as Bailey and Carina go undercover at a crisis pregnancy center. Travis preps with Eli for a mayoral town hall.

So what is a crisis pregnancy center? For those of you who are unaware, there is a great segment from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that dives into what they do, and a number of controversies that exist around them when it comes to their purpose. We highly recommend that.

As for the Travis story, we’re excited to see where that goes! Even if it’s another story on a firefighter show that’s not about firefighting, we appreciate six seasons in that Station 19 is focusing a lot on the lives of some of these characters. rest assured, there is still going to be danger and plenty of rescues. That is very much embedded in the story that we’ve seen over time.

Go ahead and prepare for a lot of drama to slowly build with some of these characters over time leading up to the finale. There is no official season 7 renewal at this point, but we do consider it to be a sure thing.

