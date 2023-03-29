The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5: Where is Moff Gideon?

The Mandalorian season 3 is already showing itself to be many different things beyond just traditional Star Wars. We have a character and culture study going on with the people of Mandalore, some great Western elements, traditional sci-fi, and now an old-fashioned mystery.

After all, it turns out thanks to episode 5 that Moff Gideon is no longer on his way to trial, and he is somewhere out there in the larger universe … but who busted him out? More importantly, are they truly a Mandalorian?

The fact that some Beskar armor is factoring into this prison break raises big questions and intentionally so. We’ve certainly come to know that not every Mandalorian out there carries with them the same priorities, and there is also the obvious notion of a frame job. Let’s just put it this way: There are certainly some out there who would like to pin such a crime on these people and have them attacked — it’s a way to have others do their bidding for them!

In general, we are set up now in a spot where Din Djarin and Bo-Katan, tasked with being a new unifier (and without a helmet), have to figure out how to fend off pirates, Gideon (who they don’t even know is out), and potentially a much larger sea of soldiers. All of this is happening amidst their new efforts to re-take the home planet, where they can all experience the living waters that are not actually poisoned in the way in which they once assumed. This situation is far more complicated and in the end, this is a tremendous part of what makes the situation more exciting! Why wouldn’t we want to dive in and explore some of this … while being simultaneously worried?

We will admit, season 3 got off to a somewhat slow start. Yet, it is starting to compensate for it at this point.

Related – Get a better look towards the future of The Mandalorian season 3 right away

What did you think about the overall events of The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5?

Who do you think busted out Moff Gideon? Share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are other updates very-much on the way here. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







