Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Is Kim Raver sticking around?

We’re happy to know at this point that a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is coming to ABC down the road. However, there are still clear questions all about it.

Take, for example, just how many cast members end up sticking around to be a part of the story long-term. Ellen Pompeo has already departed as an on-screen presence, though she will be back in the finale and there is a chance she could return next season, as well. Meanwhile, we’ve already learned that Kelly McCreary is departing and we’ll have to wait and see what the final story for Maggie looks like. The interns are of course going to be a big focus moving forward, but there is still room for other characters — however, it’s worth noting that for many long-time actors, their deals are up following this season. There are a lot of negotiations that need to be done!

So what can we say in particular about Kim Raver’s future as Teddy? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what the actress (and recent director) had to say:

“I just am trying to stay very in the moment because I feel like I’m having such an amazing time … Because it’s such an established show, I am able to have the opportunity to expand myself as an artist. For example, getting to direct. When you’re just creating a new show and you’re in the first season, there’s so much going on trying to develop and establish that I feel very present the moment that we are in. And I love that we’re looking into Season 20 and I feel like I’m getting to expand as a creative and as an artist in the very place that I’m at.”

In theory, this does sound as though Kim is open to the idea of coming back, but we’ll wait and see what the future holds — and also what the writers decide for her character! Within the world of Grey’s Anatomy, there is always some ambiguity there.

