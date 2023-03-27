Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 17?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? We certainly know that we want more of the sitcom as soon as possible. This show, like so many others out there, does have that ability to be a tiny 30-minute window of escapism that you can dive into week in and week out.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of the bad news: You aren’t going to be seeing anything over the next couple of weeks. Not only is Bob Hearts Abishola off the air tonight (at least insofar as new episodes go), but the same can be said for next week! We are going to be stuck waiting around until Monday, April 10 to see what’s next, and absolutely that is going to be difficult. Sure, we know there are more installments coming after that and in the long-term future, but still.

So what can we say about season 4 episode 17 of the show right now? Unfortunately, not that much save for the fact that “I’ll Never Play Banjo Again” is the title. We hope that there are a few humorous antics and some stuff for the pretty-large cast to do, and we’re sure there will be an undercurrent of sweetness at the core. These are the sort of things that this show has done a good job relying on over the years, and we want to see them employed more moving forward.

Hopefully, by at least this time next week we have a few more bits and pieces confirmed about the future. After all, why keep us waiting for some long period of time? Is there really anything that you have to game from that? Let’s just say that, at least for the time being, we’re left to wonder.

We should also note that, for those unaware, there will also be new installments of The Neighborhood and NCIS the same night. There is a lot to prepare for overall!

