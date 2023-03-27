The Blacklist season 10 episode 5: Did Vesco betray Reddington?

Tonight on The Blacklist season 10 episode 5, most of our attention was focused in directly on Reddington and Vesco. Of course, that was ironic given that they only were together a small percentage of the episode.

With this being said, let’s spend a moment now getting more into theory territory. Is everything at this point with Vesco and Reddington what it seems? At this point, it feels rather easy to say that there is a secret twist that is going to be revealed at just about any moment.

Are Reddington and Robert working together to trick Wujing? Honestly, that is the thing that makes the most sense at the moment. If Reddington really did admit to everything when it comes to the FBI Task Force, Robert may have appreciated the discretion — or, at the very least, he may have understood why he allowed Dembe to arrest him.

We tend to think that at this point, Redding and Vesco have decided that he continue forward here as some sort of double agent and in doing so, there’s an opportunity to get some real information on the inside. It’s a smart plan! However, it is also an incredibly risky plan for a few different reasons. After all, you run the risk here of Stacy Keach’s character being found out and getting killed. We do think there’s at least a chance to get some more information in advance on Wujing’s next move … but what if Wujing intentionally feeds him wrong information, thinking that he is serving as a double agent? There’s also a chance at that!

What we are trying to say at this point is pretty simple: Things are going to get messy. We would say to be rather prepared for that ahead of time.

