Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into another action-packed case in the Aloha State.

Well, we really should go ahead and share a little bit of the bad news now: There is no installment coming to the network in a matter of hours. We’d love to get more of Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast at some point, but a certain amount of patience may be required here. The plan for now is for the next new episode, titled “Bread Crumbs,” to air on Monday, April 10.

If you haven’t seen it already, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 18 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

“Bread Crumbs” – When Tennant interrogates a suspect during his helicopter transfer and the helicopter crashes, she must utilize her skills to save herself and the other passengers, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Remember that there are still a few more weeks to come for this series after the fact, and we tend to think there’s a lot to be excited about! Be prepared for a lot of danger, despair, and a number of other things that you don’t see coming. We want some lighthearted and happy moments, but we have to be prepared on some level for a cliffhanger. That is something that this show can offer since there already is an official season 3 renewal — why would the writers shy away from it at this point?

With episode 18 in particular, at least we know that this is going to be a great test of Jane’s heroism. We know already that she will stop at nothing to help those in need; this story is going to be another great opportunity to watch some of that play out.

