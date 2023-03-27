Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? We don’t think that it is some sort of jaw-dropping reveal that we want more of the first responder drama and soon. Really, it’s just a matter of when we are going to have a chance to see it.

Well, this is where we have some of the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is no installment planned for next week, either. The plan here is for the show to come back on Monday, April 10. While there may not be a lot of insight on the road ahead just yet, we’re hoping to have some more of it before too long.

In general, we do think that we’re entering somewhat of another era for the Angela Bassett drama the rest of the way. After all, we know that Buck is going to be okay following him getting struck by lightning. Meanwhile, Bobby managed to get justice following the death of Wendell, and that means that there can be a little bit more when it comes to closure for him. These stories are likely still moving forwards a few new reveals and surprises — also, we tend to think that at least one or two more characters are going to be in danger from here on out. After all, isn’t that almost always what happens with this show?

As for the future beyond April 10, we know there are several stories still to come. While there may not be an official season 7 renewal as of yet, we definitely think that this is coming. Fox still benefits from having the show on the air, and we haven’t gotten the sense that the bulk of the cast wants to leave.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope the remainder of the story ends up being worth all the hype.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

