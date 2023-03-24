Is Kate Walsh leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Addison for good?

Is Kate Walsh leaving Grey’s Anatomy — or, at the very least, are we getting set for her final appearance as Addison Montgomery?

With the way that tonight’s new episode of the medical drama ended, we understand the reason why you may have these questions. After all, we had a huge cliffhanger where in the final minutes, the character was one of two women run down on the street. Addison’s life is now hanging in the balance, and it would be a huge blow to the show and also to her hospital family. We know that she hasn’t been a full-time part of that staff in ages, but she proves to be rather valuable whenever she turns up.

At the moment, Walsh has not addressed her long-term future on the show, but the Private Practice alum has discussed in the past how she likes to come back and play the part again. We have a hard time thinking that the writers would kill off an iconic character when there are fewer and fewer they have access to at this point. Meredith is gone, Alex left in the blink of an eye, and while we’ve seen Jackson and April here and there, it’s not that regular of a thing.

Of course, even if Walsh is gone from the show after this, it is hard to say that she is technically leaving the show. How can she do that when she wasn’t a series regular?

In a perfect world…

Obviously, it goes without saying that Addison survives! Beyond that, though, we see a situation here where the character ends up going off to have another new start, and we end up getting some sort of Private Practice 2.0 down the road. It’s unlikely, but we can dream!

Do you think we could be losing Kate Walsh for good from Grey’s Anatomy after what we ended up seeing tonight?

