Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11: Is Addison dead?

Well, here is a question we did not imagine we’d be asking after Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11 — is Addison Montgomery dead?

After being such an iconic part of this series (and the franchise as a whole) for so many years, we have a hard time thinking that this is how Kate Walsh’s character would be written out. However, clearly the producers want us worried based on the end of the episode. In the closing minutes, Addison and a mother-to-be were run down by a car on the street — they were luckily in a spot where they could be immediately treated, but that does not mean that they are okay.

The status of Addison is meant to clearly be a huge cliffhanger for what is coming up next. We knew entering the hour that there was going to be a big-two event coming that would bring the hospital into lockdown but even still, we didn’t think that we’d be getting this sort of cliffhanger.

Even still, we have a hard time believing that this show would actually want to kill off Addison, though this could be our own personal sense of denial talking here. We just want to think that the character will pull through and that the producers would want Walsh back for some more fantastic moments later on down the road.

When will we learn about Addison’s fate?

We honestly don’t think that this is something that the producers will wait that long to address, mostly because there is no real reason for them to do so. We tend to think that we’ll get answers next week, and the preview for what’s coming up make us feel like the situation could be a little touch-and-go for a little while.

Now, let’s just all cross our fingers and hope for the best — why would the writers want to otherwise smash our heart into pieces?

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11, and do you think that Addison is dead?

