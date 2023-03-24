We figured that there would be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the Shrinking season 1 finale — but who would’ve predicted it be Grace?

After all, Heidi Gardner’s character has been a recurring presence throughout the first season as one of Jimmy’s patients, but not someone who was around the vast majority of the time. Jimmy tried to convince her to leave her husband Donny and at one point, it seemed like she did … only for her to then be back.

When we saw the montage of patients throughout the wedding scene, we thought that something bad could happen to one of them or to Jimmy himself. However, what we saw was Grace be insulted and tormented by her husband on a hike, only for her to decide to push him off a cliff. Is he really dead? Well, we suppose that is the mystery that we are left with for the time being, as there is no definite closure at present.

All we can say is that Shrinking has been renewed for a second season, and we have to wait and see what the writers decide to do. We tend to assume that Gardner will be back for more, though she is a Saturday Night Live cast member with a pretty busy schedule.

Here is where things get a little bit messy

In therapy before Grace killed Donny, she indicated that when she was criticized by him now, she wanted nothing more than to push him off a cliff. Jimmy thought she was speaking metaphorically, and then made some jokes about it to empower her to stand up for herself.

Now, provided that Grace gets arrested, is she going to claim that her therapist encouraged her? Well, that’s one storyline to think about at the moment.

What did you think about the events of the Shrinking season 1 finale?

Where do you think the story goes from here after that Grace cliffhanger? Share now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

