The Bear season 2 trailer: When should we expect it?

Is The Bear season 2 going to be the most-anticipated show of the summer? We do think it is going to be high on the list. The FX production (which streams on Hulu) has another batch of episodes ahead, and we tend to imagine that we’re going to see a culinary world that is as sharp and intense as ever.

Going into season 1, we certainly had no idea what to expect, but the story has that “blow you away” quality with how authentically it tries to present its world. Jeremy Allen White is spectacular, and we tend to think that everyone is going to up their game moving into the next batch of episodes. The question is when we’re going to see them and beyond that, when we’ll have a chance to check out the first trailer.

For the time being, what we can at least say right now is simply this: The Bear is coming back in June. That was confirmed back during the Academy Awards. We tend to think that an official premiere date will be coming over the next couple of months, but we could be waiting until late April or May in order to get that.

So when will we get a trailer? We tend to think that’s going to be surfacing about a month before the premiere, and we hope that within that, there’s going to be a lot of great content that really shows how this season will be a little different. Because the characters are now more established than they were before, there is potentially a great chance in here to see what makes them all tick. Let’s just hope that the story ahead lives up to the hype, and it can keep getting stronger!

Also, let’s hope that there is a season 3 renewal coming before long — that way, we don’t have to worry.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Bear, including what else will be coming up

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bear season 2, and in a potential trailer?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







