Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it comes as much of a shock to anyone out there that we want more of the show. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to get it just yet. The NCAA Tournament interrupted the show last week, and unfortunately, that is going to be the case again now.

Is there any good news to report here at all? Well, we can go ahead and say that there is another installment in “The Promise” that is coming in the relatively near future. You will see this installment on March 30, and it is a powerful, nostalgic hour co-written by Anthony E. Zuiker, the original creator of this franchise.

To get a few more details about what’s coming, check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“The Promise” – When the body of a young girl who was killed over 40 years ago is discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead, Max Roby promises her mother, Raquel Williams, that the CSI team will finally find justice for her daughter in a powerful episode co-written by “CSI” franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker. Also, Greg Sanders brings his quirky humor as he returns to the crime lab, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Regina Taylor guest stars as Raquel Williams, the girl’s mother. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders.

We should note that with us being on the other side of the Silver Ink story, this is going to set in motion some new stuff that could run through at least the end of the season. It certainly goes without saying that we’re excited for whatever the future is going to hold here! Also, we know that there is a season 3 already, so you don’t have to be worried about the long-term future.

What do you think we’re going to see as we move closer to the end of CSI: Vegas season 2 on CBS?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

