Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? How about its spin-off in Station 19? We don’t think it comes as some big surprise, but of course we want more of both of these shows as soon as we possibly can.

So what should we say now? Well, how about sharing some of the good news! While we know certain networks are throwing you into some long and insufferable hiatus, that isn’t quite happening here. You are going to be seeing both of these shows back starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there will be a handful of emotional moments you end up seeing throughout.

Want to get a better sense of what we are talking about here? Then we highly suggest that you take a look below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 11, “Could I Leave You?” – The team is forced to make a risky call that could cost them dearly after Tomás’ barbershop catches fire. Diane drops by the station and is called back into action alongside Vic and Carina. Beckett makes a decision about his future.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11, “Training Day” – Addison makes a special appearance at Grey Sloan to welcome Bailey’s new OB/GYN trainees. Maggie’s lung transplant is derailed, and Nick bonds with Lucas — before the day takes a shocking turn.

The second episode mentioned here, based on what we’ve seen, is going to be especially emotional as the show tackles some major topics that are currently a part of public discourse. We know that this show has never shied away from them before, but this is a new era where there are a set of different characters in the spotlight. We’ll see how some of this ends up working with the new generation of doctors who are commanding a good bit of screen time. Also, we have a feeling that you may be waiting for the following week to see the fallout.

