Chicago PD season 10: Will Jesse Lee Soffer, Halstead return?

Is there any chance at all that we could be seeing more of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on Chicago PD, whether it be in season 10 or down the road? That’s something that a lot of people want to know.

To be clear, we’ve already heard that it was Jesse’s decision to leave, at least when it comes to him being a full-time series regular. However, he is back as a director this week, and speaking to TVLine, he said “never say never” about a potential return. While the show has not been renewed for a season 11 just yet, there’s a good chance we’ll at least get that. Jay’s return is more ambiguous.

Soffer also had the following to say on the subject of what Jay could be doing at this point in the military:

“I can’t speak to what he’s doing now … I think [showrunner Gwen Sigan] and the writers have a plan, and it’s their responsibility to take care of the character… Our show’s a pretty dark show, so I would just say trust the process.”

We hope that this is not evidence that there is some sort of dark twist coming; obviously, we want to have some hope the character does come back at some point. We know that Upton has struggled without her husband around, especially since the exit was so sudden. Even if she understands the emotional reason behind his exit, that does not mean that it is altogether easy for her … at all.

We do hope that if nothing else, Soffer can come back every year to direct. This is an opportunity to bring something else to the world of this show, and flex another set of muscles! We are beyond stoked for what the future could hold for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD, including other details on what lies ahead here

Do you think there is a chance that we will Jesse Lee Soffer back as Jay Halstead on Chicago PD season 10?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







