Chicago PD season 10 episode 17 spoilers: Burgess’ next move

As you get yourselves prepared for Chicago PD season 10 episode 17, of course there is a lot to think about from start to finish!

So where do we start things off here? Well, the title for this episode is “Out of the Depths” and from start to finish, there is a lot to be excited about. This will be a chance to see a really intense case that could turn out in a very different way than anyone anticipates. Beyond just that, there is also going to be a chance in here to see Kim Burgess try to move forward following everything that she’s gone through. Just like you would imagine, this is going to be a step-by-step process; it is not something that will be resolved in a short period of time.

To get a few more pieces of intel now all about where things are going, check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 17 synopsis below:

03/29/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team investigates a convenience store robbery, the evidence leads them to an unusual pair of suspects, revealing a dark personal drama and another potential victim. Burgess slowly makes strides tackling her past trauma.

When it comes to Marina Squerciati’s character, our hope in general is just that she finds a way to get on a good road by the end of the season. Trauma is not some sort of thing that is going to just disappear, so she has to prepare for it to be a part of her life even as she recovers. The thing that she can learn along the way is just some more techniques for how to heal and ensure that it does not overwhelm her present. We’ll see how things move forward in the weeks ahead.

Related – Check out more discussion on Chicago PD, including the chances that we get a season 11 renewal down the road

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 10 episode 17 next week?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming we don’t want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







