The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4: What is ‘The Foundling’?

In just a matter of hours on Disney+, we are going to have a chance to see The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 over on Disney+. What can you expect to see? Well, the title in “The Foundling” (per Carl Weathers on Twitter) is pretty darn interesting.

So what exactly does that mean, and how does it relate to the story that you are going to see? Well, let’s just say that there are some pretty significant ties in here to the culture in Mandalore, and then also Grogu a.k.a. The Child. A Foundling is a reference in Mandalorian culture to a child adopted by a warrior of Mandalore — and of course, we know where the show is going here. The evidence is clear and obvious!

What we are hoping that this all means is that we are going to be getting a pretty big, Grogu-centric episode that could allow us a bigger sense of the character’s past and present. There has been some evolution here already. After all, remember that we just heard him try to speak on this past episode! Our hope is that this is going to collectively set the foundation for what could be a really interesting evolution for the character as the dynamic with Din Djarin continues to grow.

Moving into episode 4, it is also easier to refer to the central group here as a trio. Just remember that Din and Grogu now are also working closely with Bo-Katan, who seems to be playing things by ear when it comes to being re-invited into the more strict sect of Mandalorians. Will she be removing her helmet again in the near future? We think that for the time being, she’s going to realize that she may need some element of strength in numbers. Just consider what happened to her!

Just brace yourselves in advance here for what could be an emotional (and visually stunning) installment — also, let’s hope that it is less polarizing.

