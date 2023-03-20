NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Where is Callen, Chris O’Donnell?

Where is Callen on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode? Is Chris O’Donnell leaving the show before the series finale later this year?

Well, we understand some of the concern that is out there, but there is no reason to be worried in the grand scheme of things. O’Donnell is going to be back down the road, and his absence here is just a symptom of something we’ve seen with the show as of late. Cast members are occasionally absent here and there over the course of a season, and it means that there are only so many episodes where all the main players are present.

Given that Chris has been playing this role for nearly a decade and a half, we do tend to think that he’s earned a little bit of a breather here and there.

Rest assured, though, that G. Callen is going to have a huge role in the remainder of the season, especially as we do get closer and closer to the end. He and Anna are going to be getting married! There’s going to be a fun ceremony in the finale, and we hope that there are a lot of callbacks to seasons’ past along the way. Given how distant and detached this character was at certain points in the show’s history, we do tend to think that this is a perfect way to show his evolution.

Before we get to the end, though, we wouldn’t be surprised if there is an episode or two where a different character is absent. We’ve grown used to it, especially since there is such a large group of people they can work with week in and week out. It makes things a little bit easier when it comes all of this.

Did you miss seeing Chris O’Donnell as Callen during tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode?

