The Company You Keep season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A love story?

Want to learn a little bit more about The Company You Keep season 1 episode 5 on ABC next week? Let’s just say that ABC is going all-out at the moment when it comes to the James Bond motif. What else do you call a story titled “The Spy Who Loved Me,” at the end of the day?

Sure, we do think that there’s going to be some romance in here … but also a lot of subterfuge. Isn’t that what you really want from a sleek and seductive drama like this? It’s a big part of the MO that was here from the start.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, check out the full The Company You Keep season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Daphne enlists the Nicolettis to steal a book of blackmail from a DC fixer. Later, Charlie puts his relationship with Emma on the line to ensure her safety.

At this point, we do think that it should feel somewhat clear that the vibes are going to be here for this episode — the goal for the rest of the season should be working to build up all of the characters. If we are going to get a second season for The Company You Keep, that has to be considered the top priority. We gotta be even more invested in everyone that we are right now! That’s not a slight against what we’ve seen so far; instead, it’s just a reminder that we’re only four episodes into the season right now. There’s only so much that the show could have given us at the moment.

We’ll see where the Milo Ventimiglia drama lands in the ratings the rest of the season; for now, we’d say that the ratings make its future a little too early to tell.

