Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Any progress?

Are you wondering where things stand now when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Let’s start by stating we understand! It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the first season and that only leads to more enthusiasm. Our hope is that new episodes are going to bring us a lot of drama, for sure, but also answers regarding Gold Star. What is that mysterious operation, and how does Elias Voit know about it?

The big surprise following season 1 is that this character is still going to be somewhat involved in the future … even if the specifics still remain somewhat of a mystery. Just know that behind the scenes, some components are already being planned.

For those wanting a present-day progress report, here is what we can tell you. Even though filming is not yet underway for season 2, a lot of plans are already in motion behind the scenes. The cameras will start rolling this spring, and that’s where some interesting questions could come up. If you are Paramount+, for example, do you announce any big returns in advance? We’re thinking here about potentially seeing a Spencer Reid or a Matt Simmons again. With Daniel Henney in particular, we do think there could be a hole potentially in his shooting schedule for The Wheel of Time if he’d like to come back … or at least that’s our perception of things right now.

So what about a premiere date?

The earliest we could see Criminal Minds: Evolution back presumably is the summer, but Paramount+ could easily save it again to the fall. Just because the episodes are wrapped does not mean that they will be immediately released … unfortunately. There is still some wiggle room there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

