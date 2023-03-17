Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: Long wait?

With this week serving as the premiere date for Power Book II: Ghost, of course Power Book III: Raising Kanan talk is out there! The prequel may be overall one of the best shows that the entire universe has to offer, and it is our hope that over time, we’re going to have a chance to see some more great stories and exciting twists.

Also, let’s not forget that rumor that Breeze could becoming a part of the world sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, what we’re aware of at present is that the folks at the network are keeping their cards pretty close to the vest. They have not shared a start date yet for Raising Kanan and probably won’t for at least a few more months. It is fair to anticipate that Power Book IV: Force is going to come first, and there could be a break between that show and the Kanan origin story coming back. The most optimistic window we can give you for this season is August or September, and that means that we could get some sort of announcement in June, give or take.

So is the greater Power universe still going strong? It feels that way, and that’s good given all of the turnover we’ve seen as of late. 50 Cent, while still serving as an executive producer, no longer has the same deal that he did at Starz once upon a time. Meanwhile, the network itself has undergone a lot of changes over the past few months. We’re glad that none of it seems to be impacting any of these shows as of right now, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this stays the case.

In general, we anticipate that Raising Kanan season 3 is going to see the title character raise the stakes and work with some new people — and yea, that could absolutely include Breeze.

Related – Read more of the talk about that character, if you haven’t see it already

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some further updates over the rest of the season. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







