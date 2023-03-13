9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 preview: Who killed Wendell?

Want to know a little bit more of what lies ahead on 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12? Let’s just say there is a lot to wonder about here!

What makes us the most nervous entering this episode is rather simple: There is almost zero information out there about it right now. Unfortunately, the folks over at Fox have said almost nothing about what the future is going to hold at the moment beyond the big Buck episode, and we’ve probably spent too much time trying to figure out what this means.

The reality here, in the end, is that there are a lot of additional stories to be told in this world almost no matter what happens, and we have to be prepared for some surprises … but hopefully also some pleasant twists and turns along the way. We also hope that multiple cast members get some sort of huge spotlight, especially since we’re getting a huge one for Oliver Stark tonight.

In the end, a good bit of what makes 9-1-1 so exciting as a series is dealing with that almost-constant feeling of the unexpected. Once you think you know what’s coming for a specific character, they find a way to twist that around. Hopefully, they will find a way to keep that aspect of the show intact for much of the immediate future.

Based on the promo we saw tonight…

There is a new, very important question that we could be seeing play out: What really happened to Wendell? Bobby is going to do whatever he can to get answers. Unfortunately, in the process of doing so, he could find himself up against some major hurdles. To be specific, at one point he may end up in handcuffs! This could be a great episode for Peter Krause the actor, but not so much the character as his future hangs in the balance.

What do you think could be coming as we try to prepare for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







