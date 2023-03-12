Is American Idol 21 new tonight on ABC, March 12?

Is American Idol 21 new tonight on ABC? Based on what we’ve seen from the singing competition so far this year, there is plenty to be excited about! With that, the last thing that we want is any sort of sizable break in the action.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what we have here, as there is no new episode on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting for an additional week to see the show back, with the reason being tied solely to the Academy Awards. We’re sure that not TOO many people out there are shocked that this is the reason for the hiatus, mostly because this is one of ABC’s biggest broadcasts every year — even if it is nowhere near the machine that it was in the past for them.

When it comes to American Idol 21, we do think most viewers have a good idea of what to expect when it comes back — more great performances. This is not a series that at this point is desperate to reinvent itself. It already knows by and large its strengths, and a lot of them boil down to great performances put alongside powerful stories. It really draws you in to the contestants in a way that is better than a lot of the other singing shows out there.

Now, let’s just hope that this season will find a way to either producer a star or bring us a little bit closer in that direction. It’s been years since we’ve had a musical sensation come from this show, and that speaks mostly to the million different ways that someone can make it big. Also, there’s no denying that American Idol is no longer the cultural institution it once was, but there is something still very-much exciting about being there on the ground floor of a potential star being born.

Hopefully, there are some more exciting surprising things talent-wise around the corner. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

