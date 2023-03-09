Is Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, 3/9?

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC alongside Grey’s Anatomy? At this point, we would understand if you are worried. We’ve gotten new episodes the past couple of weeks, but we’ve also learned from a wide array of other series that new episodes are often followed by repeats. This on-off scheduling is super-frustrating to a lot of people out there, especially when there is no objective clarity as to how many breaks you’re going to have over a given season.

If there is anything positive we can share here today, though, it is this: You still have way more on the way for both of these series! The firefighter drama will be followed immediately by the medical one, and both of them are going to have a lot of big stories to tell. (Remember that Grey’s Anatomy is going to continue to put a lot if the interns in the spotlight, at least for the time being.)

For some official details across the board, take a look at the synopses below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 9, “Come As You Are” – At the clinic, firefighters take care of a patient with an old burn and a mysterious past. Things become personal for Theo when he returns to the neighborhood that raised him, and Carina bonds with a pregnant patient who presents her with an offer.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 9, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” – A ghost from Simone’s past arrives just in time for Mika and Lucas’ epic house party. Jules and Blue watch Maggie risk it all on a special case, while Jo and Link help a woman through a stressful labor.

Beyond this week, know that there are plenty more coming in the near future! One of the reasons why the Shonda Rhimes-produced shows went on such a long break when they did is that it enabled them to have fewer interruptions the rest of the way. At present, we are grateful for that.

