1923 season 2 premiere date: The best case scenario

As we think a little bit about a potential 1923 season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+, let’s go ahead and think this over: What is the best case scenario? How early could we end up getting this show back on the air?

The first thing that we should really note here is that we’re trying to be realistic here. We don’t want to have some sort of unrealistic expectation for when the show is going to be back on the air. Filming will most likely not start off until at least the summer, so we know that we’re going to be waiting until at least mid-to-late fall to see Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast back.

In the end, let’s just say that there is a pretty clear reason why we think that November is the earliest possible premiere date. It is hard to imagine a scenario where the show comes back to the streaming service sooner when you think about production / post-production.

Technically, a start in November would be earlier than when the first season came on, and there may be an incentive for it to happen if Yellowstone season 5 is taking more time on its remaining episodes — or, we’re just in a situation where they are meant to be paired up almost right away. We do tend to think that there’s a lot of value in pushing them in tandem and pushing Paramount+ subscriptions.

More than likely, we are going to be seeing the show back in December despite everything that we’ve said as a personal hope. Typically the best indicator of the future is the past and in the end, waiting until that month gives Taylor Sheridan and the producers a better chance to perfect things. You shouldn’t rush a great thing, especially when you consider the epic cliffhanger we had at the end of the most-recent finale.

