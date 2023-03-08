Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC with season 10 episode 16?

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We’re certainly aware that a lot of people would like more episodes of the drama, and sooner rather than later.

Alas, this is where we do have to come in here as the bearer of bad news: There is no installment coming in just a matter of hours. The plan instead is to have the entirety of the One Chicago brand off for the next couple of weeks, and bring them all back on Wednesday, March 22.

In speaking from the Chicago PD side of things here, let’s just say that there are some very-much interesting things coming down the road. The upcoming episode “Deadlocked” could have a slightly different setting than what we’re used to seeing as Hank Voight ends up being on the stand for a court case. In some ways, this could feel more like a Law & Order episode than just about anything else.

Without further ado now, we suggest you check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 16 synopsis right now:

03/22/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight takes the stand for ASA Chapman in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales. When it becomes clear that Morales and his henchmen have compromised a juror, Voight and the team work furiously to ensure justice prevails. TV-14

What could make this installment so fascinating for Jason Beghe’s character is that in the end, he may be forced to operate using a slightly different skill set than what he’s used to. He is going to need to be creative if he wants to get what he wants out of this! Personally, we’re hoping that there are some opportunities for him and the team to show a different side of what they do, and the end result could be better for it.

Also, we’d love for there to be some sort of season 11 renewal by the time we get to March 22 — haven’t we been waiting long enough already?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10 episode 16?

