The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Dockery Affair’

Today NBC unveiled some of their first details around The Blacklist season 10 episode 5, a pretty important hour titled “The Dockery Affair.” What happens here remains to be seen, but we could be seeing more danger could Raymond Reddington’s way thanks to his relationship with the FBI.

From the start of this season, it has been made clear that Wujing’s goal is to completely expose him for his cooperation with the FBI and to date, a lot of that has still been done behind closed doors. Is it all about to become a little bit more private? This is certainly a concern that should be out there, especially after the view the full season 10 episode 5 synopsis below:

03/26/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : An investigation surrounding the murder of a judge sheds new light on an unsolved case. Red’s relationship with a trusted colleague is put in a precarious position when his cooperation with the FBI is disclosed. TV-14

Given that this is the fifth episode of the final season, we do tend to think that we are going to start building towards some particularly big news when it comes to certain endgames. We tend to think that Wujing wants to destroy Reddington inside and out, but how is he going to go about doing this? We tend to think that it’s one of those things that is easier said than done and we’ll have to work to see certain events play out over time.

Also, it feels relatively fair to assume that we are going to be seeing Reddington face a real challenge when it comes to friends from his past. Do they want to be associated at all with the FBI? If they start to view him as dangerous for their own business, they could be forced to back away.

