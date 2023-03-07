The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 preview: A discovery?

In just under 24 hours at the time of this writing, we are going to see The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 over at Disney+. Are you ready for what could be a fascinating next chapter of the story?

The first thing that we really should say about this particular installment right now is rather simple: We’re going to see the title character potentially make some huge revelations in regards to his future. After all, he is heading down to Mandalore, presumably to venture down to the mines and try to earn his path to redemption. Also, he wants to prove that there is something of value there, and that the entire world has not effectively turned to poison.

Are we expecting some sort of grand, spiritual awakening for one Din Djarin? We’re not going to go so far as to say that, and we don’t envision that the character will completely shun the way that he has following much of his life? However, we would not be surprised if episode 2 serves as a path of discovery for the character, one where he realizes further that he has been lied to and not everything is as he once thought. Maybe he won’t remove his helmet all the time, but we could see him start to understand that what he’s done is not some sort of grave sin.

Could Grogu help to make this path of understanding even clearer? While he may not speak, he still emotes, and we don’t think he’d be fond of Mando tormenting himself. We actually think this could be the most emotional of the three seasons, at least in terms of what the title character goes through from start to finish.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 over on Disney+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

