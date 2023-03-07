Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 15 talk

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We are sure that there are questions aplenty about the next new episode heading into tonight. Who wants answers?

Well, the crummy thing that we have to do here now is start off with some of the bad news: The spin-off is off the air tonight, and the same can be said for the flagship show, as well. We’re going to be forced to wait for a little while longer … so how long are we talking? Well, the plan seems to be to bring the show back when we get around to Tuesday, March 14. This is not a super-long hiatus, but it may be a frustrating one nonetheless.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about the future of the show + this story, just take a look at the full season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Trust” – The Fly Team lends a helping hand to the Hungarian National Police when one of their police officers is accused of murdering a couple in Budapest. Also, Kellett questions her relationship with Lieutenant Erdős (Miklós Bányai), on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is anyone else think that Kellett’s relationship is going to fall apart in the relatively near future? It just feels somewhat inevitable, mostly on the basis of the fact that Erdos is not a major character on the show and the writers love to cultivate relationship drama across the board. We’re only in the second season of this show, and that is very-much still in a frame of time where you are still playing around with various dynamics and trying to figure out what works the best in the end.

Is there anything you most want to see now as we move into FBI: International season 2 episode 15?

