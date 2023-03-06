Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 ratings, plus the big test ahead

As we get ourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 this coming weekend, why not also have a new ratings conversation? The numbers are in for episode 4, and you can still continue to view the results as somewhat mixed.

The bad news is that episode 4 drew the lowest demo rating of the season in a 0.2 in the 18-49 demographic. However, it was not the lowest-rated total viewership with around 3.5 million people watching in live+same-day. (Remember, of course, that a lot of people do stream or watch on their DVR after the fact.) Ratings in general were down last night for almost every show, so don’t sit here and look at this as a problem reserved only for Magnum PI. The big issue as we get into the spring is simply that temperatures are getting warmer, days are getting longer, and viewers may find alternatives to sitting at home and watching TV.

The biggest test for the Jay Hernandez show is going to come next week, which is when the Oscars are going to be airing over on ABC. While the awards show is in no way the ratings monster it was years ago, it is still potentially going to draw viewers away from other programs. We know that there are ten more episodes of the show beyond this first half, but it remains to be seen when those will air. (The earliest we would expect them is the fall, and it could be later than that.)

Is there still a chance for a season 6? We tend to think so and if that happens, there’s at least a chance we could learn before the fall. After all, it would benefit everyone who works on the show to have the same production schedule. It becomes a little bit more challenging to try and bring them back after the fact.

In the end, let’s still cross our fingers and hope for the best!

