Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 promo: A mysterious necklace…

Next week on NBC you are going to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 arrive and with that, a very fun mystery involving a necklace.

For most of the season, we have seen Magnum and Higgins do whatever they can in order to ensure that they keep their relationship a mystery. Yet, the truth is that they are going to slip up — they are human, and that’s without even mentioning how much Rick has been around as of late.

The fact that Rick and TC find said necklace (as mentioned in the episode 5 promo that aired last night) is far from a surprise, and we just hope it leads to a little investigation to go along with all of the other, more serious stuff that is coming. We’d be shocked if Miggy are able to keep this little secret up the whole season; our hope is that when most characters find out, they do so on-screen! After all, we know that they’re all probably rooting for the two on some level; we don’t think anyone is going to be disappointed or upset.

As for one of the more serious storylines that is ahead, Kumu and Higgins are going to figure out who is responsible for a terrible crime involving a local dog. We know both of them are dog lovers; for those of you who love Zeus and Apollo, rest assured that there’s also going to be more opportunities to see them coming up.

The bad news about this episode is that by the end of it, we’ll already be at the end of the first half of season 5A, and there is no word on when season 5B will air. It could be as early as the fall, but there’s also a possibility it could be early 2024. We may not know for some time.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Magnum PI, including what else will be coming later on in the season

Is there anything you are most excited to see entering Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







